Ariane Lipski Announces MMA Retirement

Former UFC fighter Ariane Lipski has announced that she’s retired from MMA after her latest defeat.



“Officially retired from MMA,” Lipski wrote on Instagram after suffering a 1st round submission loss to Jena Bishop at PFL: San Diego on Saturday night.



“After nearly 13 years competing professionally, it’s time to close this chapter. Thank you to everyone who supported me through every victory and every defeat. The Queen of Violence is done. Now I’m ready for a new season. Thanks Jesus!”

The 32-year-old Lipski first made a name for herself in the KSW promotion, where she became their inaugural flyweight champion back in 2017 and successfully defended the belt two times before being signed by the UFC in 2019.



‘The Queen Of Violence’ found the going tougher in the UFC however, losing her first two fights by unanimous decision.



She would then rebound with back-to-back wins, including a ‘Submission Of The Year’ victory over Luana Carolina in 2020.



However, two TKO losses in a row continued a pattern of inconsistency that would follow her throughout her UFC run, ending up with an overall 6-8 record in the promotion before being released in June of last year.



She did go on to earn a victory in her PFL debut earlier this year, but it seems that her loss at the weekend made up Lipski’s mind to hang up her gloves for good, leaving her with an overall career record of 18-12.