Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales Booked For Noche UFC 4

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By Ross Cole

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales Booked For Noche UFC 4

Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will fight Joseph Morales at Noche UFC 4 in Glendale, Arizona on September 12th .

The 32-year-old Moreno hasn’t had the best couple of years since losing the 125lb title to Alexandre Pantoja by split-decision, having gone just 2-3 since.

That skid started with a split-decision loss to split-decision loss to Brandon Royval, though he did then pick up back-to-back victories over Amir Albazi and Steve Erceg.

However, since then he’s been TKO’d by Tatsuro Taira, while last time out Lone’er Kavanagh got the better of him by unanimous decision, sending him down to No.9 in the rankings.

Now Moreno will be going up against the 31-year-old Morales, who entered the UFC last year with a 12-2 career record.

He’s since gone on to win both his fights in the Octagon, beating both Alibi Idiris and Matt Schnell by submission to take the No.15 spot on the flyweight ladder.

Moreno vs. Morales joins a Noche UFC 4 event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day that will also feature Alexa Grasso vs. Manon Fiorot.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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