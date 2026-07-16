Cody Garbrandt Posts Positive Message After TKO Loss As TJ Dillashaw Brands The Result ‘Depressing’

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By Ross Cole

Cody Garbrandt Posts Positive Message After TKO Loss As TJ Dillashaw Brands The Result ‘Depressing’

Cody Garbrandt’s 1st round TKO loss to Adrian Yanez at UFC 329 last weekend was his third loss in his last four fights, but despite talk that he should retire the 35-year-old is trying his best to stay positive.

“There are moments in life when hope fades, and the weight of endless problems makes the path unclear,” Garbrandt wrote on social media. “But remember this — you only lose when you choose to give up. Let your struggles be your fuel, not your downfall. Don’t let the storm break you. Let it strengthen your will to rise and keep fighting.”

It’s now been nearly 10 years since Garbrandt won the bantamweight title with a surprisingly dominant decision win over Dominick Cruz at a time when he was still unbeaten in his 11-fight career.

However, it’s largely been a slippery downward slope for him since then, going just 4-8, including five losses via strikes.

Dillashaw’s former training partner turned rival TJ Dillashaw handed him two of those defeats, but the retired fighter is taking no pleasure in seeing him struggle in the Octagon at this stage in his career.

“For me, it’s just depressing because I know how good he could be,” Dillashaw said on the JAXXON podcast. “He’s super fast. He hits like a truck. Even before the fight started, they talked about him working on his defense – he does not need to work on his defense when someone is throwing at him. What he needs to work on is his head motion while he’s throwing.

“He throws great combos, but his head stays super tall and always in the same exact position. It never gets off the line. Like if he’s throwing a right hook, his head’s here (straight); left, his head’s here, rather than dipping his head out of the way while he’s throwing. He’s getting caught in the counter. He’s getting caught when he’s throwing.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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