Conor McGregor Confirms Extent Of Knee Injury And Estimates When He Might Return To Octagon

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor Confirms Extent Of Knee Injury And Estimates When He Might Return To Octagon

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he did indeed injure his ACL in his rematch with Max Holloway at UFC 329, resulting in his first fight in five years ending in just 69 seconds.

“Update: It was acl and meniscus,” McGregor wrote on social media. “It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then. With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods it is well within my realm to return by next summer.

“I am walking without a crutch. I done leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive. I am maximum discipline and have maintained it fully since the bout.

I wonder was I saved from something worse here. I believe so. I would have attended the after party as “the man” and who knows then. I believe I was saved. Thank you God! On we go, no sad stories. Thank you for the support and well wishes everyone, your health is your wealth.”

McGregor wasn’t the first to report the extent of his knee injury as Dana White had already confirmed it following Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night 281 event in Oklahoma.

“ACL,” White had said when asked about the injury at the UFC Fight night 281 post-fight press conference. “His knee is f*cked up.”

And while McGregor is tentatively targeting next summer for the final fight on his UFC contract, White clearly has no appetite to talk about another potential comeback so soon after the last one’s disastrous outcome.

“He’s having knee surgery. That’s it,” White stated. “The Conor McGregor discussion isn’t even worth talking about. He’s got to have knee surgery. He’s going to have to go through physical therapy. It’s all going to take time. And then when the doctor says you can start hardcore training again, then we start talking about Conor McGregor again.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Kelvin Gastelum ufc

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Yousri Belgaroui Added To Noche UFC 4

UFC Fight Night 282 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 282 Fight Card

Dana White UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Interviews

UFC Fight Night 281 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 281 Bonus Awards

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 281 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Dricus du Plessis Batters Kamaru Usman To Win By Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Dricus du Plessis Batters Kamaru Usman To Win By Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

Christian Leroy Duncan Beats Jared Cannonier By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 281

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us