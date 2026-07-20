Conor McGregor Confirms Extent Of Knee Injury And Estimates When He Might Return To Octagon

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he did indeed injure his ACL in his rematch with Max Holloway at UFC 329, resulting in his first fight in five years ending in just 69 seconds.



“Update: It was acl and meniscus,” McGregor wrote on social media. “It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then. With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods it is well within my realm to return by next summer.

“I am walking without a crutch. I done leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive. I am maximum discipline and have maintained it fully since the bout.



“I wonder was I saved from something worse here. I believe so. I would have attended the after party as “the man” and who knows then. I believe I was saved. Thank you God! On we go, no sad stories. Thank you for the support and well wishes everyone, your health is your wealth.”

McGregor wasn’t the first to report the extent of his knee injury as Dana White had already confirmed it following Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night 281 event in Oklahoma.



“ACL,” White had said when asked about the injury at the UFC Fight night 281 post-fight press conference. “His knee is f*cked up.”



And while McGregor is tentatively targeting next summer for the final fight on his UFC contract, White clearly has no appetite to talk about another potential comeback so soon after the last one’s disastrous outcome.

“He’s having knee surgery. That’s it,” White stated. “The Conor McGregor discussion isn’t even worth talking about. He’s got to have knee surgery. He’s going to have to go through physical therapy. It’s all going to take time. And then when the doctor says you can start hardcore training again, then we start talking about Conor McGregor again.”