Jai Herbert TKO’s Mandel Nallo In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 273

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By Ross Cole

Jai Herbert TKO’s Mandel Nallo In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 273

In a wild UFC Fight Night 273 main card scrap tonight in Canada, Mandel Nallo had Jai Herbert in big trouble early in the opening round, only to then be dropped twice and then TKO’d soon after.

Round One

Nallo almost sneaks in an early head kick. Herbert with a low kick and then stumbles for a moment as Nallo lands a punch.

Nallo with a quick strike that knocks Herbert off-balance again. Nallo very confident here as he comes forward and catches Herbert again to really put him in trouble.

Now Herbert suddenly fires back and connects cleanly with a right hand to floor Nallo!! Crazy stuff here as he gets on top and tries to finish the fight with ground-and-pound. Somehow Nallo manages to survive and struggle back to his feet.

It’s Herbert that is now pressing forward with confidence and Nallo is trying to hang in there but looks a bit unsteady on his feet.

Herbert with a flush left hook that rocks Nallo again, and then puts him down with a right hand. Herbert pounces on Nallo on the mat and delivers more ground-and-pound and that’s it, the ref has seen enough and Herbert gets a stunning comeback TKO victory at 2.05mins of Rd1.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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