Lorenz Larkin vs. Jason Jackson Added To Rousey vs. Carano Card On Netflix

A fight between Lorenz Larkin and Jason Jackson has been added to the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight card on May 16th in Los Angeles that will air live on Netflix.



The 39-year-old Larkin is a former UFC, Strikeforce and Bellator fighter, whose last appearance in the cage was back in September of 2024 when he KO’d Levan Chokhell in the 1st round of a Bellator welterweight title eliminator.



Larkin had moved from the UFC to Bellator back in 2017 and got off to a tough start, losing two fights in a row.



However, Larkin has gone on to win nine of his eleven fights since then, taking his overall career record to 27-8 (+2nc).



Now Larkin will go up against the 35-year-old Jackson, who is so far the only fighter attached to this event who has actually been actively competing in the sport in the past year.



Jackson tried to make it to the UFC earlier in his career, but his appearance one of the first ever episodes of the Contender Series back in 2017 ended in disappointment when he suffered an ankle injury.



Instead, Jackson went on to sign for Bellator, where at his peak he went on an eight-fight winning streak and claimed the welterweight title.



Last year Jackson went 1-1 while fighting in PFL welterweight tournament, reaching the semi-final stage.



Larkin vs. Jackson joins a strong line-up of veterans on Netflix that not only features a blockbuster clash of returning female MMA legends in Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, but will also include Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins in the co-main event and Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry.