Nassourdine Imavov And Khamzat Chimaev Comments Suggest Title Showdown Is In The Works

Recent comments from No.2 ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov and current champion Khamzat Chimaev appear to suggest that a title fight between them could be in the works for next year.

Imavov has taken to social media to state that he’s had discussions with the UFC, leaving them in no uncertain terms that he wants the next shot at the 185lb belt.

“Had a good conversation with UFC, I told them, Title shot only! If we have to wait, we’ll wait,” Imavov said on X. “No distractions, no detours, Great things require great preparation. Make no mistake, I’ll be ready!

“I’m not used to waiting, but this time I have to.”

Imavov’s comments appear to tie in with the news just last weekend that Khamzat isn’t planning to return to defend his title for the first time until after Ramadan in March of 2026.

And in case there was any doubt, Khamzat has since responded to Imavov indicating that he believes he will be fighting him next.

“See you after Ramadan @imavov1,” Khamzat wrote. “You have time work on your wrestling Bratishka.”

Imavov’s current six-fight unbeaten stretch in the Octagon certainly makes him worth of a shot at the title given thta he’s beaten a string of notable contenders along the way, including former champion Israel Adesanya, Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, Roman Dolidze and most recently Caio Borralho.

