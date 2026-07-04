Serghei Spivac vs. Vitor Petrino Booked For UFC Fight Night 285

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By Ross Cole

Serghei Spivac vs. Vitor Petrino Booked For UFC Fight Night 285

Heavyweight fighter Serghei Spivac will go up against Vitor Petrino at UFC Fight Night 285 in Sacramento, California on August 22nd.

Spivac comes into this fight off a unanimous decision victory over Ante Delija back in February.

However, the 31-year-old had suffered back-to-back defeats in his campaign last year, suffering a TKO loss to Jailton Almeida and decision defeat against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, so he’s currently ranked No.9 in the heavyweight division.

The 28-year-old Petrino is a former light-heavyweight, who moved up a division after suffering two losses back in 2024.

Since then he’s gone on to string together three wins in a row at heavyweight, starting with a submission win over Austen Lane and then KO victory against Thomas Peterson last year, while back in March he beat Steven Asplund by unanimous decision.

Spivac vs. Petrino joins a UFC Fight night 285 card that will be headlined by a middleweight fight between Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues, while Reiner de Ridder moves up to light-heavyweight to face Roman Dolidze.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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