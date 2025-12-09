The Ultimate Fighter And Contender Series Set To Join UFC On Paramount+

When the UFC’s money-spinning broadcasting deal with Paramount+ back in August, two long-running series were notably not included.



However, It’s now been confirmed that a deal has been struck to bring both ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and ‘Contender Series’ shows onto Paramount+ as well, ensuring that all the promotion’s content will remain under one roof from 2026 onwards.



The long-running ‘TUF’ reality show began back in 2003 and became a major star-generator for the promotion for many years, with the likes of Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Diego Sanchez, Michael Bisping, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz, Robert Whittaker, Rose Namajunas, Tony Ferguson and Julianna Pena, among many others, having first arrived via the show.



32 seasons later the show continues on, though it has long since lost it’s allure for many fans.



However, in 2017 the UFC introduced the ‘Contender Series’ as a way of featuring up-and-coming talents trying to battle their way into the Octagon live on TV, and it too has been successful in uncovering potential stars of the future.



Over the years ‘Contender Series’ recruits like Sean O’Malley, Jack Della Maddalena and Jamahal Hill have gone on to become champions, while the likes of Bo Nickal, Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, Payton Talbott and numerous others have also been making waves in the Octagon.





