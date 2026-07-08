Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes Targeted For Noche UFC 4

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By Ross Cole

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes Targeted For Noche UFC 4

A heavyweight fight between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Curtis Blaydes has been targeted for the Noche UFC 4 event on September 19th, with a location still to be confirmed at this stage.

The 34-year-old Cortes-Acosta, who was born in the Dominican Republic, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 328 back in May.

That defeat ended a three-fight winning streak for ‘Salsa Boy’ that had saw him earn KO wins over Ante Delija and Shamil Gaziev, followed by a TKO victory over Derrick Lewis.

In total, Cortes-Acosta now holds a 10-3 UFC record and is currently ranked No.6 in the division.

Now Cortes-Acosta will reportedly fight the 35-year-old Blaydes, who has gone 2-3 in his last fight fights.

During that run Blaydes earned a KO win over Jailton Almeida and split-decision victory against Rizvan Kuniev, but also suffered first round TKO and KO defeats against Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall respectively, as well as a unanimous decision loss to Josh Hokit back in April.

The 4th instalment of the annual Noche UFC event to celebrate Mexican Independence Day has has yet to be officially confirmed, and it’s not clear yet whether Cortes-Acosta vs. Blaydes would serve as the main event.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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