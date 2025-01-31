Dana White Blasts ‘Dumb, Ignorant’ Bryce Mitchell For ‘Disgusting’ Hitler Comments

Dana White is generally all for freedom of speech, but UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell’s claim on his new podcast that Hitler was actually a good guy has left the UFC CEO dumbfounded and disgusted.



The 30-year-old Mitchell is well known for having an unflappable belief in many conspiracy theories, and previously received ridicule from the likes of Joe Rogan for stating his belief that the earth is flat.



However, Mitchell stooped to a new low in the first episode of his new podcast when he we declared that Hitler was actually a good guy and that the holocaust isn’t real.



“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant (stuff) said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” White told reporters ahead of UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh this weekend. “First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people.



“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”



Despite that, it seems that White is sticking to his guns regarding free speech and won’t be punishing Mitchell, though it seems he is now hoping ‘Thug Nasty’ receives a large helping of karma in the Octagon.



“That’s the beautiful thing about this business,” White said. “For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television.”



Watch White’s full response to Mitchell’s podcast comments below.