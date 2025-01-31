Dana White Blasts ‘Dumb, Ignorant’ Bryce Mitchell For ‘Disgusting’ Hitler Comments

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Dana White is generally all for freedom of speech, but UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell’s claim on his new podcast that Hitler was actually a good guy has left the UFC CEO dumbfounded and disgusted. The 30-year-old Mitchell is well known for having an unflappable belief in many conspiracy theories, and previously received ridicule from the ...

Dana White is generally all for freedom of speech, but UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell’s claim on his new podcast that Hitler was actually a good guy has left the UFC CEO dumbfounded and disgusted.

The 30-year-old Mitchell is well known for having an unflappable belief in many conspiracy theories, and previously received ridicule from the likes of Joe Rogan for stating his belief that the earth is flat.

However, Mitchell stooped to a new low in the first episode of his new podcast when he we declared that Hitler was actually a good guy and that the holocaust isn’t real.

“I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant (stuff) said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” White told reporters ahead of UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh this weekend. “First of all, when you talk about Hitler, he was responsible for the death of 6 million Jews and it was his intent to completely eliminate the Jewish people.

“Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the Earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That’s the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform to a lot of dumb and ignorant people.”

Despite that, it seems that White is sticking to his guns regarding free speech and won’t be punishing Mitchell, though it seems he is now hoping ‘Thug Nasty’ receives a large helping of karma in the Octagon.

“That’s the beautiful thing about this business,” White said. “For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television.”

Watch White’s full response to Mitchell’s podcast comments below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 250 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 250 takes place tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and we’ve got our predictions for all the fights below. Main Card Israel ...

Dana White Blasts ‘Dumb, Ignorant’ Bryce Mitchell For ‘Disgusting’ Hitler Comments

Dana White is generally all for freedom of speech, but UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell’s claim on his new podcast that Hitler was actually a ...

UFC Fight Night 250 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 250 weigh-ins have now taken place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United