Asu Almabayev Beats Jose Ochoa By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ABC 9

Asu Almabayev was able to outwrestle Jose Ochoa tonight at UFC On ABC 9 in Abu Dhabi to win by unanimous decision.



Round One

Low kicks for Ochoa. Almabayev does so too. Ochoa looks for a punch. Almabayev clinches up but they quickly separate. Almabayev straight in for a takedown attempt but settles for clinching up against the cage.



Almabayev working for a takedown now and gets Ochoa to one knee, but he stands back up against the cage. Almabayev still clinched up though and then does manage to bring him down. Almabayev was hoping to take his back, but Ochoa got up quickly. Almabayev does manage to hop onto his back on the feet, but doesn’t stay there long before they go back to striking range.



Almabayev threatens with a high kick. He then goes back to wrestling and brings Ochoa down. He’s got his back and is trying to go for a rear-naked choke. Ochoa trying to stand, but Almabayev is still locked onto his back as he does so. He’s gradually trying to shake him off though.



Ochoa manages to escape and is now on top. Almabayev able to get back up though. Spinning kick attempt from Almabayev, but misses and Ochoa takes his back and brings him to the mat. Now it’s Ochoa with the body lock in as he looks for a chance to set up a choke, but instead settles for just landing a few punches late in the round.



Round Two

Almabayev with a couple of leg kicks then springs into a takedown attempt, but Ochoa does well to shake that off.



Missed body shot from Ochoa but then lands one straight after, and is able to fend off another takedown too.



Ochoa looking for more strikes, but Almabayev lands a takedown in the center of the Octagon. He lands a few strikes. Ochoa trying to stand and Almabayev wants to take his back as he stands again, but this time Ochoa does very well to shake up off. A scramble ensues and they end up with Almabayev back on the feet clinching up against the cacge.



Knee strike from Almabayev and then they separate. Good overhand for Almabayev. Ochoa fires back and Almabayev goes for another takedown, almost going straight into a knee in the process. He readjusts and then does land a takedown in the center of the Octagon.



Almabayev staying active on top with a few punches. Ochoa trying to lands hammerfists from his back. Almabayev continues to work, but then Ochoa suddenly tries for an armbar off his back. Almabayev staying calm though and eventually gets free. Ochoa now trying to fashion a triangle choke late in the round. Almabayev again stays patient though and is landing a few punches as the round ends.



Round Three



Both look for leg kicks and then Almabayev misses with a big overhand attempt. Almabayev in on another takedown and lands it well.



Ochoa gets his back to the cage and waits for his moment to stand. He manages to do so, but Almabayev is still tightly pressed to him. However, the ref accuses Almabayev of grabbing the cage and separates them.



As Almabayev engages Ochoa opts to jump on a guillotine choke attempt and drops to the mat with it. It looks threatening, but Almabayev escapes it. However, Ochoa then switches to another triangle choke attempt. Almabayev composed though and eventually breaks out of that.



Almabayev getting to work with ground and pound now as we reach the half-way mark of the final round. Ochoa trying to scramble out, but not able to for now. Body-head combo for Almabayev.



Ochoa able to get back to his feet. Body kick for Almabayev. Almabayev clinches up. Knee to the body from Ochoa. Ochoa with a punch as they separate.



Good straight right for Almabayev and then shoots a takedown, but Ochoa stuffs it. Almabayev clinching against the cage now. 30 seconds to go. A couple of elbow strikes from Ochoa. Knees exchanged and then they break apart.



Almabayev in again for a takedown but opts to just spin around to the back and stays there until the final bell.



Decision



Both men fought well here, but Almabayev had the advantage in the wrestling department and was competitive on the feet to ensure he emerges with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).