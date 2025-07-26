Bogdan Guskov TKO’s Nikita Krylov In 1st Round At UFC On ABC 9

By Ross Cole

Bogdan Guskov extended his UFC winning streak to four fights tonight with a 1st round TKO finish of Nikita Krylov at UFC On ABC 9. Round One Missed high kick from Krylov to start. He lands a leg kick. Another head kick attempt is blocked. Inside leg kick. Inside leg kick for Guskov. Krylov continually ...

Round One

Missed high kick from Krylov to start. He lands a leg kick. Another head kick attempt is blocked. Inside leg kick.

Inside leg kick for Guskov. Krylov continually pressing forward here. Jab for Bogdan. Nice strikes from Krylov. Left hook for Guskov.

Solid body shot from Guskov. Straight right from him. Krylov coming back at him now with a combo and a kick behind it, but Guskov backs away from that without getting caught.

Lunging right hand from Krylov. Hard straight right for Guskov as Krylov was coming in. Krylov with a couple of low kicks.

Guskov backing up repeatedly, but it looks like that’s strategic, and sure enough he as suddenly times a big right hand that floors Krylov. Guskov follows him down and starts quickly unleashing ground-and-pound. Krylov is trying to Find a way out, but he’s overwhelmed by the barrage of blows and that’s it, Guskov wins by TKO at 4.18mins of the opening round.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

