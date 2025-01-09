Cain Velasquez Predicts Jon Jones Will Beat Tom Aspinall

Former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is a big believer in current titleholder Jon Jones and expects him to defeat interim champ Tom Aspinall if and when they do lock horns in 2025.



“No, I don’t think he does,” Velasquez replied when asked by Ariel Helwani if he thinks Aspinall beats Jones. “Me just watching him, I kind of see his pattern a little bit in his striking, the way he comes in and strikes. I think Jon sees it too.

“Again, Jon studies, man. He does his homework, you know. He’s a master at this. He analyzes things and studies things over and over again. I think just for that reason, he’s going to know what to do. I don’t think he beats Jon, no.”

“Everybody has a fight pattern and he has a fight pattern. Some disguise it better than others. … (Aspinall) does have a pattern that’s somewhat easier to find, when he comes in and strikes. So a lot of things come with that, disguising your pattern, throwing fakes here and there, but when he comes in and attacks, he attacks. It’s 100 percent full go. He comes in, glides in, lunges in, and does his attack. Not that is not effective, it is. He’s done great things with it, look at where he’s at now.



“But I think the type of guy that Jon Jones is, I think he studies him and beats him because of that.”

Jones vs. Aspinall isn’t yet official, but late last year Dana White was convinced that the fight will happen this year and declared that it would be, “probably the biggest fight in heavyweight history.”