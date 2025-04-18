Charles Oliveira Focused On Fighting For A Title Next

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Charles Oliveira has his heart set on fighting for a title next, whether that’s winning back the lightweight belt, vying for the symbolic ‘BMF’ strap, or even an interim title. “For me, what makes sense is to fight for the title,” Oliveira told Sherdog. “I talked a lot about BMF because Islam [Makhachev] said that ...

Charles Oliveira has his heart set on fighting for a title next, whether that’s winning back the lightweight belt, vying for the symbolic ‘BMF’ strap, or even an interim title.

“For me, what makes sense is to fight for the title,” Oliveira told Sherdog. “I talked a lot about BMF because Islam [Makhachev] said that he just wants to return in October, and October is too much time [out of the cage]. I want to fight [during International Fight Week in June].

“But later, Islam said he wanted to fight [then as well], so I took the focus from the BMF belt, against [Max] Holloway and returned my focus to the lightweight belt.”

There’s also been talk of Oliveira welcoming Ilia Topuria to the division after he vacated the featherweight title to attempt to be crowned lightweight champion, but ‘Do Bronx’ suggests that he’d only be willing to do that if there was an interim belt on the line.

“If it’s for a belt, I’m in, it doesn’t matter who is on the other side. What does not make sense for me is to do one more fight to fight for the belt next,” Oliveira stated.

And with that in mind, Oliveira confirmed that as far as he’s concerned this isn’t the right time to line up a fight with Paddy Pimblett, who called him out after his TKO victory against Michael Chandler at the weekend.

“Paddy is a tough kid,” Oliveira acknowledged. “He proved how he is evolving against Chandler. I understand his desire, but as I said, my focus is the belt. When I was reaching top 10, I also wanted to face the top five. That’s part of the game. Pimblett would be a great fight, but not now.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland Booked For UFC 316

A welterweight fight between Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland has been announced for UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey on June 7th. The 33-year-old ...

Patricio Pitbull Admits He Lacked Sense Of Urgency In UFC Debut Defeat

Former Bellator two-division champion Patricio Pitbull finally made his UFC debut at the age of 37 last weekend, but after suffering a unanimous decision ...

Charles Oliveira Focused On Fighting For A Title Next

Charles Oliveira has his heart set on fighting for a title next, whether that’s winning back the lightweight belt, vying for the symbolic ‘BMF’ ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United