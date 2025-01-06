Chris Gutierrez To Fight Undefeated Jean Matsumoto At UFC 313

By Ross Cole

A bantamweight fight between Chris Gutierrez and Jean Matsumoto has been added to the line-up for UFC 313 in Las Vegas on March 8th. The 33-year-old Gutierrez lost in his UFC debut back in 2018, but then went on an impressive run that saw him go undefeated in his next 8 Octagon appearances, including a ...

A bantamweight fight between Chris Gutierrez and Jean Matsumoto has been added to the line-up for UFC 313 in Las Vegas on March 8th.

The 33-year-old Gutierrez lost in his UFC debut back in 2018, but then went on an impressive run that saw him go undefeated in his next 8 Octagon appearances, including a 1st round knockout finish of Frankie Edgar at UFC 281 in 2022.

From 2023 onwards his form has been a bit more patchy though, going 2-2, so he’s currently unranked, but he is coming off a unanimous decision win over Quang Lee last August.

Now he’ll go up against an undefeated prospect in the 25-year-old Matsumoto, who emerged via the Contender Series last year and has since gone on to earn victories over Dan Argueta and Brad Katona last year, extending his overall career record to 16-0.

Gutierrez vs. Matsumoto joins a UFC 313 card that doesn’t yet have a main or co-main event booked, but will also feature the likes of Armen Petrosyan vs. Vitor Petrino and Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Chris Gutierrez To Fight Undefeated Jean Matsumoto At UFC 313

