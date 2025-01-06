Colby Covington Interested In Middleweight Move To Fight Sean Strickland

By Ross Cole

Long-time UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has teased a possible move up to middleweight in a new interview. “I don’t see myself ever going to 155, even though I know I could make it and I’d probably be way stronger than the guys on fight night,” Covington told Submission Radio. “I’d feel like a bully, ...

Long-time UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has teased a possible move up to middleweight in a new interview.

“I don’t see myself ever going to 155, even though I know I could make it and I’d probably be way stronger than the guys on fight night,” Covington told Submission Radio. “I’d feel like a bully, and I’m not a bully. I got into MMA because I didn’t like guys bullying me.

“But ’85? Honestly, ’85 is intriguing. I think it would be kind of cool to go up there with a narrative of, ‘Oh, this guy is a small ’70, he’s going to go up to ’85 and take on an even bigger challenge.’ There is a possibility. I’m always looking for the biggest and best fights – it doesn’t matter any weight class.”

Covington has clearly given the matter some thought as he also had a potential opponent in mind – former 185lb champ Sean Strickland.

“The Sean Strickland fight is always interesting,” Covington said. “He’s had things to say about me in the past. I don’t think he’s anything special. He’s got a jab, he’s got a front kick. But you shut those things down, he’s very limited. He’s a cardio fighter. He’s just a cardio kickboxer, essentially. I don’t see any threats out of Sean Strickland. It’s an entertaining fight that I might entertain in the future. We’ll see.”

The 37-year-old’s comments come just weeks after a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley, which leaves on back-to-back defeats, having also been beaten in a title challenge against Leon Edwards a year earlier. In total Covington has now had three title shots at 170lbs without winning the title, though he was briefly the interim champion back in 2018.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

