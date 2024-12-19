Colby Covington Retaliates After Jon Jones Mocks Him

By Ross Cole

Colby Covington has fired back at Jon Jones after the heavyweight champion mocked him for his TKO loss against Joaquin Buckley at the UFC’s final event of the year on Saturday night.

“Of course he’s talking about me. He wishes he looked like me,” Covington said on his Twitch channel. “He wishes he had this kind of looks and was this beautiful and had this much respect. He has no respect. He lost all his respect when he started doing drugs and hitting pregnant ladies.

“There’s nothing to respect about Jon. He’s cheated his whole career, he’s cheated on his wife, he’s cheated on his taxes, so he’s a terrible person. Of course he talked about a saint and someone who’s a law-abiding citizen like myself, someone who stands for law and order, someone who stands for the military, the troops, the Trumps. So f*ck Jon Jones. He’s nothing.”

It’s not been a great few days for Covington as not only was he TKO’d by Buckley after suffering a nasty cut to his eyelid at UFC On ESPN 63, but he then went on to compete in the $50 million World Series of Poker Paradise Super Main Event in the Bahamas, only to be knocked out on the first day.

Back in the Octagon, Covington has now lost four of his last six fights, but the 36-year-old doesn’t appear to be thinking about retiring, and has blamed his latest defeat on campaigning for Donald Trump.

“I was campaigning for Trump, you know, getting him ready,” the fighter said on his YouTube channel. “I wasn’t even in the training room. I came off the couch on two-and-a-half weeks notice. It’s a tough ending to go like that. I feel like I was just getting my wind and I was going to come out strong, but, you know, it is what it is.”

