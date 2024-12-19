Curtis Blaydes Favors Tom Aspinall Against Jon Jones

By Ross Cole

A heavyweight title showdown for the ages between current champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall looks like it may well take place in 2025 and another of the division’s leading fighters Curtis Blaydes believes that it could spell the end of ‘Bones’ long unbeaten run.

“I would pick him [Aspinall],” the No.5 ranked Blaydes told Sportskeeda this week. “Like, I would go 55 percent him. Obviously, it’s not going to be a landslide. Like, we’re going against Jon Jones. He’s a legend. He’s got all the weapons. I think one area where Tom can win is just a presence inside. Like, Jon Jones gets away with being able to stand in front of his opponent and just paw and pick at him with the inside leg kicks and the teeps and the jabs. I don’t think Aspinall is just going to allow him to hang out at that range.

“I think he’s going to be blitzing him in and out, and that’ll be the difference. I think in one of those ins and outs, he’s going to be able to catch him, because it only takes one. He definitely has the speed. He doesn’t have the range that Jon has, but who does? But I think he knows that. I think he’ll get on the inside of that range, and I think he’ll be able to land an overhand. And it’ll probably be early because he likes to blitz. He doesn’t like to wait. So yeah, I think it’ll happen early.”

This clash of the titans is the most eagerly anticipated fight of the year to come, but it’s far from official at this stage, with Jon Jones having often dismissed the idea of fighting Aspinall, suggesting that it wouldn’t enhance his legacy.

However, last weekend Dana White declared that he’s certain the fight will take place next year, while suggesting that what Jones says publicly differs drastically from what he’s saying behind closed doors.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

