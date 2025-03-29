David Martínez TKO’s Saimon Oliveira In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 64

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

David Martinez made an immediate impact in his debut tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 with a 1st round TKO victory over Saion Oliveira. Round One Low kick for Martinez. One-two for him comes off the guard. Flurry of punches that come up short from Martinez and then a fast head kick that’s blocked. He ...

David Martinez made an immediate impact in his debut tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 with a 1st round TKO victory over Saion Oliveira.

Round One

Low kick for Martinez. One-two for him comes off the guard. Flurry of punches that come up short from Martinez and then a fast head kick that’s blocked. He does land a low kick though.

Another leg kick lands for Martinez. Missed high kick from Oliveira. Another hard kick upstairs from Martinez is blocked. Kick attempt from Oliveira and Martinez looks for a counter-right that’s blocked.

Spinning backfist from Oliveira misses. Martinez opts to clinch up and presses Oliveira to the cage. Oliveira breaks free and chases Martinez over to the other side of the cage, but it’s Martinez who again ends up pressing him into the fence.

They break free again. Right hand lands for Martinez. Now a calf kick. Heavy right hand for Martinez. He tries another high kick that’s again blocked. Missed low kick from Oliveira.

Suddenly a pin-point straight right couner from Martinez that hurts Oliveira, follows up with a couple of punches and then a knee upstairs to drop the Brazilian.

Martinez follows him to the mat and unleashes a barrage of ground-and-pound blows to convince the ref to end the fight for a big TKO victory at 4.38mins of the opening round.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

David Martínez TKO’s Saimon Oliveira In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 64

David Martinez made an immediate impact in his debut tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 with a 1st round TKO victory over Saion Oliveira. ...

Kevin Borjas Defeats Ronaldo Rodriguez By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ESPN 64

Kevin Borjas found a constant home for his counter-striking against Ronaldo Rodriguez’s forward pressure tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 on his way to ...

UFC On ESPN 64 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 64 results live as they happen from Mexico City, Mexico as Brandon ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United