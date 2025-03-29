David Martínez TKO’s Saimon Oliveira In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 64

David Martinez made an immediate impact in his debut tonight at UFC On ESPN 64 with a 1st round TKO victory over Saion Oliveira.



Round One



Low kick for Martinez. One-two for him comes off the guard. Flurry of punches that come up short from Martinez and then a fast head kick that’s blocked. He does land a low kick though.



Another leg kick lands for Martinez. Missed high kick from Oliveira. Another hard kick upstairs from Martinez is blocked. Kick attempt from Oliveira and Martinez looks for a counter-right that’s blocked.



Spinning backfist from Oliveira misses. Martinez opts to clinch up and presses Oliveira to the cage. Oliveira breaks free and chases Martinez over to the other side of the cage, but it’s Martinez who again ends up pressing him into the fence.



They break free again. Right hand lands for Martinez. Now a calf kick. Heavy right hand for Martinez. He tries another high kick that’s again blocked. Missed low kick from Oliveira.



Suddenly a pin-point straight right couner from Martinez that hurts Oliveira, follows up with a couple of punches and then a knee upstairs to drop the Brazilian.



Martinez follows him to the mat and unleashes a barrage of ground-and-pound blows to convince the ref to end the fight for a big TKO victory at 4.38mins of the opening round.