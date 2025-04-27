Ikram Aliskerov TKO’s André Muniz In 1st Round At UFC On ESPN 66

By Ross Cole

Ikram Aliskerov got back to winning ways tonight at UFC On ESPN 66 with a last first-round TKO stoppage of Andre Muniz.

Round One

Calf kick for Aliskerov. Now one to the inside of the calf from Muniz. Aliskerov with one to the inside too. Side kick to the thigh from him.

Left hand from Muniz. Aliskerov misses on a head kick attempt. Nice straight right for Aliskerov. He lands to the body too now.

Body kick for Aliskerov and then back to the low kick. Front kick to the body. Spinning body kick from Muniz. Hard one-two for Aliskerov.

Grazing left hand from Aliskerov. First clinch of the fight now as Aliskerov presses Muniz into the cage. He opts to back up though.

Muniz looks for a single leg now, but Aliskerov shrugs that off. Aliskerov continuing to apply pressure and chipping away nicely with his strikes.

Aliskerov with a left hook and there’s a delayed reaction from Muniz who suddenly slumps down to the mat. Aliskerov follows him down and starts blasting him with big ground and pound until the referee moves in to end the fight for a TKO victory at 4.54mins of the opening round.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

