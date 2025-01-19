Islam Makhachev Submits Renato Moicano In 1st Round At UFC 311

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev accepted a replacement fight with Renato Moicano at UFC 311 tonight on just a days notice, and his belief in his own ability was justified after going on to submit him in the opening round of the fight.



Round One

The lightweight title main event is underway in Inglewood!



Leg kick for Moicano to start. A couple of punches get through for him and a leg kick behind it. Makhachev with straight punches and Moicano attempts to counter. Head kick from Makhachev is blocked.



Inside leg kick for Moicano. Body kick for Makhachev. He lands another. Moicano feels out with his jab.



Left hand lands for Makhachev. Makhachev ducks to land a punch and slips off-balance afterwards for a moment.



Makhachev with a takedown attempt and Moicano tries to defend it, but the champ forces the issue and brings him down.



Makhachev in half-guard now and staying patient. Moicano looks to scramble and escape, but Makhachev catches him in a d’arce choke and has it locked in straight away, forcing a tap-out at 4.05mins of the opening round!



It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to see Makhachev against his originally scheduled opponent Arman Tsarukyan as that’s a very intriguing match-up, but nonetheless, it’s still a good win for the champion to submit a well regarded BJJ player like Moicano with relative ease.







