Jean Silva To Fight Bryce Mitchell At UFC 314

Jean Silva has been granted his wish to fight Bryce Mitchell next, and it’ll go down at UFC 314 in Miami on April 12th.



The 28-year-old Silva is just days removed from another impressive performance in the Octagon, having TKO’d Melsik Baghdasaryan in the opening round on the main card of UFC Fight Night 252 this past weekend in Las Vegas.



That marks Silva’s fourth win in a row since joining the UFC from the Contender Series, with each victory having come by way of strikes, including notable stoppages of the traditionally hard-to-finish duo Charles Jourdain and Drew Dober.



Following his win on Saturday night Silva expressed his desire to fight Mitchell next, stating that he couldn’t tolerate some of the highly controversial opinions ‘Thug Nasty’ has been saying lately and wanted to teach him a lesson.



Silva is of course no doubt referring to the 30-year-old Mitchell’s widely condemned claims on a recent podcast that Hitler was actually a good guy who he’d like to have gone fishing with.



His views were extreme enough that even Dana White spoke out at the time to declare Mitchell to be “‘the dumbest person ever,” but stopped short of punishing directly, instead declaring that the beauty of the fight business is that you can “hopefully see him getting his ass whooped on global television.”



And now White has confirmed that the fight between Silva and Mitchell has been booked for UFC 314, but he stressed that it was actually Mitchell who contacted the UFC to demand the match-up after hearing Silva’s call-out.



Silva vs. Mitchell joins a UFC 314 card that will be headlined by a fight for the vacant featherweight title between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, while Michael Chandler fights Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event.