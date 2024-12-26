Mike Perry Wants To Lure Robbie Lawler Out Of Retirement For BKFC Fight

Mike Perry was ringside at the Bareknuckle Hollywood event in South Florida this past weekend and during the show he got in the ring and tried to lure UFC legend Robbie Lawler into coming out of retirement to fight him in BKFC.

“Who should face me next? I see Robbie Lawler in the crowd and I think he should take the gloves off, and he should step inside the squared circle against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry,” Perry said.

The 42-year-old Lawler appeared to hang his gloves up at the perfect time at UFC 290 in July of last year after claiming one last highlight-reel KO win over Niko Price.



Almost a decade younger than him, the 33-year-old Perry exited the UFC back in 2021 after losing four of his last five fights in the Octagon.



He hasn’t competed in MMA since, but Perry has instead becomes one of the faces of the burgeoning bareknuckle fighting scene, going 5-0 in the BKFC promotion so far, beating a string of ex-UFC veterans along the way, including Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez and most recently Thiago Alves.



It’s unclear whether Lawler would be interested in that fight, but one other UFC star who seemed to be up for the idea of it is none other than Conor McGregor.



“What a show!” McGregor wrote afterwards. “Perry vs Lawler? Gimme.”