Raul Rosas Jr vs. Vince Morales Booked For UFC On ESPN 64

Raul Rosas Jr’s next fight will be against Vince Morales at UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico City on March 29th.
Rosas Jr made a name for himself when he became the youngest ever fighter to sign for the UFC following a win on the Contender Series when he was just 17-years-old back in 2022.
Now 20-years-old, Rosas Jr has managed to compile a 4-1 record in the Octagon so far, including wins over Terence Mitchell, Ricky Turcios and most recently Aori Qileng during his current three-fight winning streak.
Next up for Rosas Jr is a match-up in his native Mexico on four weeks notice against a veteran fighter in the shape of the 34-year-old Morales.
Morales was once a Contender Series fighter himself all the way back in 2018, though he made it to the UFC despite actually losing on that show.
Morales then went on to have a four-year stint in the promotion that didn’t go particularly well, losing five of his eight fights before being released in late 2022.
After a period competing for Rizin and a string of regional promotions that resulted in a five-fight winning streak, Morales found himself back in the UFC last year, but he’s since gone on to lose twice.
Rosas Jr vs. Morales joins a UFC On ESPN 64 card that will be headlined by a flyweight fight between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg, while Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer and Drew Dober vs. Manuel Torres are also set for the show.
Raul Rosas Jr’s next fight will be against Vince Morales at UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico City on March 29th. Rosas Jr made a name for himself when he became the youngest ever fighter to sign for the UFC following a win on the Contender Series when he was just 17-years-old back in 2022. ...
Raul Rosas Jr’s next fight will be against Vince Morales at UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico City on March 29th.