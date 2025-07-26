Shara Magomedov Defeats Marc-André Barriault By Decision At UFC On ABC 9

Shara Magomedov was able to outstrike Marc-Andre Barriault tonight at UFC On ABC 9 to earn a unanimous decision victory.



Round One

Leg kick for Magomedov to start. He lands another after avoiding a kick from Barriault. Barriault pressing the action early here. Shara with another leg kick.



left hand for Barriault and a low kick from Magomedov. Barriault drives into a takedown against the cage. Magomedov defending against the attempt for now, but Barriault hoists him up and dumps him to the mat. Shara able to get up quickly though, but Barriault still clinched up.



Magomedov able to break free. Side kick from him misses but then lands a leg kick. Jab for Barriault. Shara attempting a flying knee, but Barriault into the clinch again against the cage. Magomedov reverses the clinch. Knee to the body from Barriault.



Back to striking range. Punch and a low kick for Shara. He lands another leg kick then evades a counter. side kick for Magomedov. Punch for Barriault. Barriault clinching again now. Elbow from Shara and then escapes.



Leg kick for Magomedov and then a side kick to the body. He slides out of range of a strike from Barriault. Wheel kick attempt from Magomedov that misses and he loses his balance. However, he’s right back up and throws a question-mark kick.



Round Two



Jumping body kick from Magomedov. Now a low kick. Circling from Magomedov and now another low kick. Barriault trying to close the distance to land flurries, but is having difficulty tracking this moving target.



Barriault clinches and lands a punch before they separate. Body kicks from Magomedov. Wheel kick lands, but Barriault eats it. He now has blood trickling down from his scalp though.



Barriault lands a big uppercut that stuns Shara for a moment. Barriault clinches up. He lands a good knee to the body.



Back to striking range. Heavy right hand for Barriault. Shara bleeding from the nose as Barriault continues to apply pressure and Shara fires back with an uppercut attempt.



Barriault working hard in the clinch and lands a hook. Barriault picks him up and manages to work him to the mat, but Shara stands right back up.



Punch for Barriault and elbows from Magomedov. Body work for Barriault. Shara with good knees and then reverses the clinch position. More knees from him.



Another hard knee hurts Barriault and then comes with a good punch. Barriault wilting. More strikes from Shara and Barriault gets enough space to back away gingerly.



Round Three



Leg kick for Shara. Barriault pressuring. Jumping knee from Magomedov as Barriault comes in for a takedown, but doesn’t quite land it. Barriault working for the takedown against the cage. Shara dropping down some elbow strikes.



A couple of knees from Shara as he turns the clinch around and then moves away. Shara with a hook as Barriault comes in.



Low kick for Barriault. Now a fast jab. Punch for Barriault. Barriault puts his head down and swings, but misses. He does it again and hits more fresh air.



Now a punch does get through for Barriault. Leg kick for Magomedov. Another flying knee attempt from Magomedov as Barriault was coming in for a takedown. He gets away from the clinch.



Hard leg kick for Shara. Barriault clinches up against the cage. Elbow for Barriault. Shara reverses the cage. He lands good elbows and then they go back to striking range.



Jumping knee to the body for Shara and then a head kick attempt. Barriault backing up now. Shara light on his feet. Lateral movement from him. Now Shara threatens with a takedown, but ends up clinching. He lands a couple of knees and then gets Barriault down. He lands body shots and then stands over Barriault to land a big punch. He continues trying for a finish in the final few seconds.



Decision



A competitive fight then, but Magomedov had the more effective striking and emerges with a unanimous decision victory (30-27 x3).