UFC 311 Bonus Awards

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Following last night’s UFC 311 event in California the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. The co-main event bantamweight title bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov earned ‘Fight of The Night’ honors after a hard-fought encounter that went the distance. The early rounds were closely contested but Nurmagomedov appeared to have ...

Following last night’s UFC 311 event in California the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.

The co-main event bantamweight title bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov earned ‘Fight of The Night’ honors after a hard-fought encounter that went the distance.

The early rounds were closely contested but Nurmagomedov appeared to have a slight edge has he nullified some of Dvalishvili’s early takedown attempts and forced more striking exchanges. However, as the fight went on Dvalishvili’s pressure and intensity only seemed to increase, and the cracks began to show in his opponent’s own energy levels as a result, enabling Merab to find more success with his takedowns – albeit without ever managing to keep the challenger down for an extended period. Nurmagomedov did his best to stay in the fight despite not havign much left in the tank, but in the end it was Dvalishvili who rightly emerged with a unanimous decision victory (48-47 x2, 49-46).

Jiri Prochazka earned one of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses after he managed to win an intense fire-fight against Jamahal Hill. There were a lot of wild exchanges in this fight as both men threw caution to the wind, but in the end it was Prochazka who was able to land the more telling blows, and after having previously dropped Hill in the opening round, he floored him again in the final five minutes and sealed the TKO with follow-up strikes on the mat.

Also earning a performance bonus was Jailton Almeida, who engaged in some back-and-forth grappling exchanges with Sergey Spivak in the early stages of their fight and then as they returned to their feet late in the round he landed some big strikes, got Spivak down, took his back and then flattened him out while landing ground-and-pound to secure a TKO finish.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Dana White UFC 311 Post-Fight Interview

Dana White spoke to the media after last night’s UFC 311 event in California and you can check out what he had to say ...

UFC 311 Post-Fight Interviews

below you’ll find UFC 311 post-fight interviews with the stars of last night’s event in Inglewood, California. Islam Makhachev Umar Nurmagomedov Merab Dvallishvili Jiri ...

UFC 311 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC 311 event in California the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. The co-main event bantamweight title bout ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United