UFC Welcomes Meta As ‘Official Fan Technology Partner’

By Ross Cole

The UFC has welcomed Meta as it’s first ever ‘official fan technology partner’ in a multi-year deal. “As UFC’s first Official Fan Technology Partner, Meta will collaborate with UFC to use Meta’s technology platforms, services, and products, including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, to immerse fans deeper into UFC ...

The UFC has welcomed Meta as it’s first ever ‘official fan technology partner’ in a multi-year deal.

As UFC’s first Official Fan Technology Partner, Meta will collaborate with UFC to use Meta’s technology platforms, services, and products, including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, to immerse fans deeper into UFC content than ever before,” a statement from UFC owners TKO Group Holdings reads.

In addition, Meta will become the Official AI Glasses Partner of UFC and will work with UFC to creatively use their groundbreaking AI glasses in compelling ways at UFC events.

Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg is known to be a big fan of mixed martial arts and as well as attending UFC events he’s also trained in various martial arts disciplines and competed in jiu-jitsu tournaments in recent years.

“I love this sport and I’m looking forward to working with the UFC to let fans experience it in new ways,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

One feature that will certainly impact all fans of the sport under the new deal is that Meta are reportedly working on an AI solution to replace the UFC’s current ranking system.

“We’ve already started to work with Meta to create a new fighter rankings system that will debut later this year, thank God,” Dana White said. “We’ll also be using Meta’s AI-powered glasses to capture UFC content and we’re going to do things with Meta that will blow UFC fans away. The next few years will be an absolute game-changer for fans of this sport.”

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

UFC Welcomes Meta As 'Official Fan Technology Partner'

