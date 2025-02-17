UFC’s Julia Avila Announces Retirement At 36

UFC women’s bantamweight fighter Julia Avila has announced her retirement from the sport after her fight at UFC Fight Night 251 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.



The 36-year-old Avila’s announcement came after a unanimous decision loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti in the UFC Fight Night 251 prelims, which marked her third defeat in her last four Octagon outings.



“This is it. I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to fight on the world’s best stage,” Avila told Daniel Cormier after the fight. “Usually I start my fight with the Psalm 144:1 — May God strengthen my fists for battle and my fingers for warfare. But today I say, God says, ‘Well done my good and faithful servant.’”

Avila joined the UFC in 2018 with a 6-1 record and started well with wins over Pannie Kianzad and Gina Mazany, before suffering a decision loss to Sijara Eubanks in 2020.



She then got back on track with a submission win against Julija Stoliarenko, but she was then finished by Miesha Tate ahead of her loss on Saturday night, bringing her career to a close with an overall 9-4 record.



“I’ve been thinking about this,” Avila said at the post-fight press conference on Saturday night. “I remember one time after a hard training session – It was really difficult for me to pick up my daughter. And we just sat down on the ground and cried because I couldn’t lift her up. I was so injured, and I knew it was time then.

“Taking time away from watching her grow up, just the money, the energy, the time – I just don’t have enough of it. I have to choose between being a mother and being an athlete and her needs far outweigh my dreams.”