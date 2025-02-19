Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva Set For UFC 315

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso’s next fight will be against Natalia Silva at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada on May 10th.



The 31-year-old Grasso is coming off something of a rollercoaster ride in a trilogy of fights against Valentina Shevchenko over the past couple of years.



Grasso delivered a massive upset when she seized the title from Shevchenko in March of 2023 courtesy of a fourth round submission, paving the way for a rematch later that year which resulted in a split draw.



With the score not settled, a trilogy fight was then booked to take the co-main event spot at the one-of-a-kind Noche FC event at The Sphere in Las Vegas, and that proved to be a disappointing night for Grasso as Shevchenko delivered a dominant unanimous decision victory.



So now Grasso must look to rebuild towards another title shot, and she’ll start by taking on the 28-year-old who has won all six of her fights since joining the UFC in 2022.



Along the way Silva has beaten the likes of Andrea Lee, Viviane Araujo and most recently Jessica Andrade to take the No.5 spot on the flyweight rankings.

Grasso vs. Silva joins a UFC 315 card that is still in it’s fledgling stages and doesn’t yet have a headlining fight, but will also include Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan and Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva.