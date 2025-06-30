Watch Sean Strickland Punch Fighter Who Taunted Him After Win At Tuff-N-Uff Event

Tuff-N-Uff fighter Luis ‘The Stache’ Hernandez got more than he bargained for after he decided to taunt Sean Strickland after a submission win over a fighter he was cornering in Las Vegas on Saturday night.



Hernandez submitted Miles Hunslinger with a standing guillotine choke in the second round of their middleweight fight and then immediately began shouting and gesturing at his opponent’s corner, which included UFC fighters Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis.



Needless to say that didn’t go down well with Strickland and Curtis, who both angrily stormed the cage, to confront him, with Strickland then landing two right hands before being pulled away.



The 28-year-old Hernandez, whose record now stands at a 6-0, laughed off the altercation afterwards, while Strickland and Curtis were escorted out of the arena.



Strickland has since spoken out about what happened on social media.



“So after the fight, you guys see me corner guys all the time, I’m the first one to shake their hand and say ‘I wish you well, on to the next one,'” Strickland said on Instagram. “But after the fight this guy comes up to me, calls me by name, ‘Strickland’, calls me a b—-, says he’s going to f—- me up.

“Does the hand gesture…as a man, I’m not capable not to answer that. If I walk down the street, if I leave my house and somebody says that, my soul will not allow that to not go unanswered. I cannot do it, I cannot f—– do it…

“If I could go back, would I just not corner the fight? Would I not put myself in that situation? Yes.

“But I just don’t have the ability to let a man talk to me like that. Who I am as a person, I will never allow that. So it is what it is, man.”

Given that Strickland was a cornerman in an officially sanctioned bout in Las Vegas he could now find himself in hot water with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, though at this stage they haven’t commented on the matter.

Strickland doesn’t currently have a fight booked in the UFC, but Israel Adesanya did say just a few days ago that he wants a rematch with his rival, who defeated him to win the middleweight title in a shock upset back in 2023.

Watch Strickland’s scuffle at TUFF-N-Uff 145 below.