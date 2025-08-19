Anthony Hernandez Confident He’s The Man To Beat Khamzat Chimaev

Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez watched Khamzat Chimaev dominate Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on Saturday night to win the middleweight title and then claimed that he has the best chance to beat him.



“Congratulations to him,” Hernandez told ESPN backstage after the fight. “It was a pretty f—-ing boring fight, I’m not gonna lie. But man, call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu-jitsu, I can stop all that s—t and I can shut him down. With my gas tank man, I’ll drown him, I promise. I’ll make him f—-ing work. So call me, keep me in mind guys, and you’ll have a new Mexican-American champion.”

Hernandez is currently only ranked No.7 in the division, but there’s a strong case to be made that he should be significantly higher than that given that he’s currently on an eight-fight winning streak that’s seen him beat the likes of Roman Kopylov, Michel Pereira, Brendan Allen and most recently Roman Dolidze.



That Dolidze win came a little over a week ago and was arguably his most impressive win to date, although it was far from the first time that Hernandez had successfully managed to dominate an opponent with his tireless takedowns and grappling.



It’s a skill-set that does appear to make him an intriguing opponent for Khamzat, though there are a number of other compelling options, with the winner of the upcoming showdown between the No.1 ranked Nassourdine Imavov and No.6 placed Caio Borralho seeming like the most obvious candidate at this stage to fight for the title next.



That being said, another skilled grappler, the No.5 ranked Reiner de Ridder, is also seen as potentially being an interesting stylistic match-up too for the new champion following his four-fight winning start in the Octagon.



