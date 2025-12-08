Full UFC 325 Card Announced Including Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis Co-Main Event

The full UFC 325 card for January 31st in Sydney, Australia has now been unveiled after the main event featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes was announced late last month.



The complete line-up reveals that the co-main event spot will go to a lightweight fight between Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint Denis.



That marks a quick turnaround for both men, particularly Hooker, who lost to Arman Tsarukyan by an arm-triangle choke a little over two weeks ago.



Hooker had joked afterwards that he wanted to fight Renato Moicano next because “‘we both suck,” but the UFC apparently had other plans for him, with BSD getting the nod instead after his 16 second KO victory against Beneil Dariush just a week earlier.



Joining them on the five fight main card will be a lightweight fight between Rafael Fiziev and Maurico Ruffy, a heavyweight clash featuring Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira, and opening up the main card will be 205lb stalwarts Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby.



Check out the full UFC 325 line-up below.



Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby

Prelims

Quillan Salkilld vs. Rongzhu

Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija

Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott

Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha

Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana

Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage

Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney