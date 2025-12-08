Full UFC 325 Card Announced Including Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis Co-Main Event

The full UFC 325 card for January 31st in Sydney, Australia has now been unveiled after the main event featherweight title rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes was announced late last month.
The complete line-up reveals that the co-main event spot will go to a lightweight fight between Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint Denis.
That marks a quick turnaround for both men, particularly Hooker, who lost to Arman Tsarukyan by an arm-triangle choke a little over two weeks ago.
Hooker had joked afterwards that he wanted to fight Renato Moicano next because “‘we both suck,” but the UFC apparently had other plans for him, with BSD getting the nod instead after his 16 second KO victory against Beneil Dariush just a week earlier.
Joining them on the five fight main card will be a lightweight fight between Rafael Fiziev and Maurico Ruffy, a heavyweight clash featuring Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira, and opening up the main card will be 205lb stalwarts Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby.
Check out the full UFC 325 line-up below.
Main Card
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy
Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira
Jimmy Crute vs. Dustin Jacoby
Prelims
Quillan Salkilld vs. Rongzhu
Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija
Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott
Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha
Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana
Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage
Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney