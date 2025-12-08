UFC On ESPN 73 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 73 marks both the final event of the year, and the last show on ESPN this coming Saturday night, December 13th and we’ve got the full fight card below.
In the main event former bantamweight title contender Brandon Royval looks to bounce back from a loss to Joshua Van when he goes up against Manel Kape, who is coming off back-to-back TKO victories.
In the co-main event Giga Chikadze hopes to shake off two defeats in a row when he squares up to Kevin Vallejos, who has won both his fights in the promotion so far.
Cesar Almeida is 3-1 in the UFC and now goes up against the debuting Cezary Oleksiejczuk, who arrives from the Contender Series with a 16-3 career record.
Melquizael Costa has already won three fights in 2025 and will attempt to add to that on Saturday night against Morgan Charriere, who is coming off a KO victory over Nate Landwehr.
Opening up the final main card of the year will be Kennedy Nzechukwu, who is coming off a submission loss earlier this year and now goes up against Marcus Almeida, who lost his UFC debut back in July.
Check out the full UFC On ESPN 73 card below.
Main Card
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos
César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk
Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charrière
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Almeida
Prelims
Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson
Joanderson Brito vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund
Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos
Allen Frye vs. Guilherme Pat
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bledá