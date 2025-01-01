Latest MMA & UFC News
The Ultimate Fighter And Contender Series Set To Join UFC On Paramount+
When the UFC’s money-spinning broadcasting deal with Paramount+ back in August, two long-running series were notably not included.…
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Issues Statement After Video Shows Jamahal Hill Threaten To KO Her At UFC 323
Over the weekend a surprising backstage video emerged of a heated altercation between retired star Joanna Jedrzejczyk and…
Khamzat Chimaev Planning Move To 205lbs After Defending Middleweight Title
Khamzat Chimaev only finally became middleweight champion in August after a unanimous decision victory over Dricus du Plessis,…
President Trump Claims UFC: White House Will Have 8-9 Title Fights
President Trump has revealed that the UFC’s plan is to have eight or nine title fights on the…
Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez Set For UFC Fight Night 268 Main Event
A middleweight fight between Sean Strickland and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez has been announced as the main event for…
Full UFC 325 Card Announced Including Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis Co-Main Event
The full UFC 325 card for January 31st in Sydney, Australia has now been unveiled after the main event featherweight…
UFC On ESPN 73 Fight Card
UFC On ESPN 73 marks both the final event of the year, and the last show on ESPN this coming…
Dana White UFC 323 Post-Fight Interview
Dana White spoke to the media following the final PPV event of the ESPN era last night at UFC 323,…
UFC 323 Post-Fight Interviews
Watch UFC 323 post-fight interviews with some of the main card stars on last night’s card from Las Vegas. Petr…
UFC 323 Bonus Awards
Following last night’s UFC 323 event in Las Vegas the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. ‘Fight…
UFC 323 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
The UFC 323 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it live below.
Petr Yan Outclasses Merab Dvalishvili To Reclaim 135lb Title At UFC 323
Petr Yan ended Merab Dvalishvili’s reign as bantamweight champion in the main event of UFC 323 tonight in Las Vegas…
Alexandre Pantoja Suffers Broken Arm At UFC 323 As Joshua Van Becomes 125lb Champ
Joshua Van is the UFC’s new flyweight champion after Alexandre Pantoja suffered a freakish broken arm injury while falling off-balance…
Tatsuro Taira TKO’s Brandon Moreno In 2nd Round At UFC 323
Tatsuro Taira earned a major TKO victory over Brandon Moreno tonight at UFC 323, though the stoppage was somewhat controversial.…
Payton Talbott Earns Dominant Win Over Retiring Henry Cejudo At UFC 323
Payton Talbott claimed his biggest win to date by earning a dominant decision win over the retiring Henry Cejudo tonight…
Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov Ends In Majority Draw At UFC 323
Jan Blachowicz and Bogdan Guskov had to settle for a majority draw verdict tonight at UFC 323 after both men…
UFC 323 Results (Live)
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 323 results live as they happen as bantamweight champion Merab…
Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 BMF Title Fight Headlines UFC 326
A rematch between ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira at lightweight is set to headline UFC 326 in Las…
UFC Announces Full Event Schedule For 1st Quarter 2026
UFC have unveiled their full schedule of events for the 1st quarter of 2026 as they begin their new era…
UFC 323 Weigh-In Results And Video
The UFC 323 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped…
UFC 2026 Seasonal Press Conference
UFC will hold a special seasonal press conference later today to showcase some of the big events and fights they…
UFC 323 Embedded Episode 4
Check out UFC 323 Embedded Episode 4 as the promotion’s final PPV event draws closer in Las Vegas.
UFC 323 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights
Watch the full UFC 323 pre-fight press conference video from Las Vegas or check out the highlights package instead below.
Sean Strickland Interested In Fighting Alexander Hernandez, But Not In Australia
Sean Strickland has revealed that he’s turned down the opportunity to fight Alexander Hernandez at UFC 325 in Australia on…
Rose Namajunas Now Fights Natalia Silva At UFC 324 After Alexa Grasso Withdraws
Rose Namajunas has a new opponent for UFC 324, with Natalia SIlva now stepping in to replace Alexa Grasso, who…
UFC 323 Embedded Episodes 2-3
Check out a double-bill of UFC 323 Embedded as the fighters continue their preparations for Saturday night’s event.
Beneil Dariush Considering Move To 170lbs After Latest Loss
Beneil Dariush has revealed that he’s considering whether to move up to welterweight after his KO loss to Benoit Saint…
Watch Tom Aspinall’s newly Released Video From Eye Specialist Appointment
Nobody could accuse UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall of not being transparent about what’s happening with his eye-poke injury as hot…
UFC’s Earlier Numbered Event Start Time Expected To Be Permanent
UFC 324 on January 24th of next year will mark the beginning of the Paramount+ era in the United States,…
Sean O’Malley Disappointed By UFC 324 Fight Announcements And Not Being The Co-Main Event
Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has admitted that he was left underwhelmed by the ‘weird’ fight announcements for UFC…
Ronda Rousey In ‘Active Negotiations’ To Fight Katie Taylor In Boxing Debut
A new report suggests that retired UFC legend Ronda Rousey is in talks to make her professional boxing debut against…
UFC 323 Embedded Episode 1
Watch the first episode of UFC 323 Embedded ahead of this weekend’s final PPV event in Las Vegas.
Tom Aspinall Reveals Rare Eye Condition Diagnosis In New Update
Tom Aspinall has given his first update since he suffered a double eye-poke during his first heavyweight title defense against…
UFC 323 Countdown (Full Video)
Watch the full UFC 323 Countdown video, taking an in-depth look at the two title fights that top the bill…
UFC 323 Fight Card
UFC 323 on Saturday night, December 6th in Las Vegas marks the final event of the pay-per-view era in the…
Michael Chandler Beats Chad Mendes In Wrestling Match At RAF 3
Michael Chandler and Chad Mendes went back to their roots in a wrestling match at RAF 3 last night. Both…
Only Fighter To Beat Kayla Harrison Says Amanda Nunes Will Reclaim Title After Training With Her
Larissa Pacheco has a unique perspective on the upcoming women’s bantamweight superfight between current champion Kayla Harrison and former two-division…
Max Holloway Thinks Odds Are Good He’ll Defend BMF Title At UFC: White House Event
Max Holloway is the only male American champion in the UFC at this moment in time courtesy of his symbolic…
Aljamain Sterling Vents Frustration At Confusing Title Match-Ups
Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is the latest fighter to call into question the interim lightweight and featherweight title match-ups…
Nassourdine Imavov And Khamzat Chimaev Comments Suggest Title Showdown Is In The Works
Recent comments from No.2 ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov and current champion Khamzat Chimaev appear to suggest that a title…
Paddy Pimblett Already Has 2026 Plans Mapped Out As He Envisages Biggest Year Of His Life
Paddy Pimblett will kick off 2026 with an interim lightweight title headliner against Justin Gaethje in the first event of…
Alexander Volkanoski Acknowledges Other Fighters Deserve Title Shot More Than Diego Lopes
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the question of whether Diego Lopes deserves to…
Watch New UFC On Paramount+ Trailer
The promotional wheels are now really starting to turn ahead of the UFC’s switch to Paramount+ next year with UFC…
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 Headlines UFC 325 On February 1st
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will fight Diego Lopes for a second time in the main event of UFC 325 on…
UFC 324 Marks Paramount+ Debut With Gaethje vs. Pimblett And Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes
UFC 324 on January 24th in Las Vegas will mark the official start of the Paramount+ broadcasting deal with a…
Watch UFC’s Thanksgiving Video Stream Of Great Fights
The UFC are streaming a ton of memorable UFC fights today to celebrate Thanksgiving and you can watch it all…
Ex Bellator Champ Yaroslav Amosov To Fight Neil Magny In UFC Debut
Former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov has signed for the UFC and his first fight will be against Neil Magny…
Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Feud Reignites Over NFT Sale
Long-time rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are back engaging in a war of words after the Irish star alleged…
Shavkat Rakhmonov Thinks He Can Trouble Islam Makhachev Wherever The Fight Goes
Shavkat Rahmonov believes he’s got what it takes to challenge UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, and thinks he can trouble…
Islam Makhachev Has Regrets That He Didn’t Move To 170lbs Earlier
Islam Makhachev won the UFC’s welterweight title in his divisional debut against Jack Della Maddalena and now the former lightweight…
Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva Set For UFC 324
A featherweight fight between Arnold Allen and Jean Silva is in the works for UFC 324 in Las Vegas on…
Alexandre Pantoja Welcomes Title Challenge From His Friend Kyoji Horiguchi
Nine years after he left, Kyoji Horiguchi made a triumphant return to the UFC on Saturday night with a dominant…
Conor McGregor Claims To Have Seen The Light After Having Psychoactive Drug Treatment For Trauma
Conor McGregor has issued a lengthy post on social media detailing his recent experience undergoing psychoactive drug treatment in Tijuana,…
Watch Khamzat Chimaev Outwrestle Jon Jones On The Street
Jon Jones met up with Khamzat Chimaev during a visit to Chechnya this week and soon found himself being outwrestled…
Dan Hooker Wants To Fight Renato Moicano Because ‘We Both Suck’
Fighters often wheel out excuses when they suffer a big loss, but not Dan Hooker, who is the first to…