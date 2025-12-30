Michael ‘Venom’ Page Criticizes UFC For Failure To Get Him Fights At 170lbs

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has vented his frustration that he doesn’t have another fight booked at 170lbs in the UFC yet despite repeatedly asking for one.



“My likely next fight is going to be, because they’re coming to London as they always do for March,” Page said on the shxts N Gigs podcast. “I’m a big name over here, they want me to fight, but they still haven’t got an opponent.

“So it’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re definitely going to fight in March and we’re still trying to figure out an opponent.’”

Page is coming off back-to-back wins at middleweight this year, but says that he’d ideally prefer to go back to fighting at welterweight.



However, MVP feels like the UFC seem to be less keen for him to compete at 170lbs.



“I’m in two divisions,” Page explained. “I said I want to be at welterweight. I’ve taken a spur of the moment middleweight fight with Shara Bullet, didn’t mind. Then I was like, give me a welterweight fight again. ‘Nobody’s available.’ OK, give me another middleweight fight, they give me another middleweight fight. Cool.

“Give me another welterweight fight. ‘Nobody’s available.’ How can nobody be available? This is what I’m literally getting. This guy. I kid you not.”



Page went on to suggest that some fighters seem to be getting preferential treatment when it comes to getting fights booked, and he’s not one of them.



“There was a fight the other day, quite a few welterweights were performing. He just won a fight spectacularly. [I] message them, ‘That’s a great fight for me in London.’ [They responded], ‘Oh, we’ve got plans for him.’



“The [man] just stepped out of the cage. I’m already out for months, and you don’t have any plans for me, but you have plans for him. That doesn’t make any sense, bro.”

When it’s put like that it’s hard to argue that he has a point, although whether calling it out publicly is going to aid his cause remains to be seen.



In the mean-time though ‘Venom’ says that every cloud has a silver lining as having to wait for his next fight has allowed him to pursue an acting opportunity.



“In my head, something’s going on,” Page said. “I don’t know what it is, but weirdly enough…like I said, I don’t try to over stress it because I know other things will come…then Road House [2] came. So I’m on that until December, and if I had a fight, it would’ve been hard to do both of those things anyway, and it allows me to have the time between January and March to prep, have a proper prep, and be ready for action.”