Merab Dvalishvili To Wait As Long As It Takes For Petr Yan Trilogy Fight

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Merab Dvalishvili To Wait As Long As It Takes For Petr Yan Trilogy Fight

Merab Dvalishvili has made a clear statement that he intends to sit out and wait for as long as it takes to ensure his next fight is a chance to avenge his bantamweight title loss to Petr Yan.

“I’m waiting for Petr Yan because this fight makes sense,” Dvalishvili said on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’ this week. “Now we’re 1-1. I beat him in 2023, and he beat me and opened me up good in 2025. I have no excuse, of course I was going through some injuries, some hard training sessions. But now we both have good time to prepare, and I want to challenge myself to see who’s gonna win the trilogy. I’m sure everyone will be excited for this one. It’s worth the wait, and after this fight, we move on.”

That could keep Dvalishvili out of action for quite some time as Yan had to undergo lumbar surgery in January that is expected to keep him sidelined until the summer months at the earliest.

The 35-year-old Dvalishvili has already fought a who’s who of 135lb leading contenders in recent years, including having four title fights in 2025, so there’s no need for him to rush back, and this break from competing could actually prove beneficial for him in the long run.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Watch Max Holloway’s Interviews With Daniel Cormier And Mighty Mouse Ahead Of UFC 326

Watch Max Holloway’s Interviews With Daniel Cormier And Mighty Mouse Ahead Of UFC 326

UFC 326 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 326 Embedded Episode 2

First Fight For UFC 328 Official As Roman Kopylov Fights Marco Tulio

First Fight For UFC 328 Official As Roman Kopylov Fights Marco Tulio

UFC’s Reach Set For Major Increase As Plan To Merge Paramount+ And HBO Max Is Revealed

UFC’s Reach Set For Major Increase As Plan To Merge Paramount+ And HBO Max Is Revealed

UFC 326 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 326 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 326 Countdown (Full Video)

UFC 326 Countdown (Full Video)

Jon Jones Claims He’s In Negotiations For UFC: White House Event Amid Alex Pereira Rumors

Jon Jones Claims He’s In Negotiations For UFC: White House Event Amid Alex Pereira Rumors

UFC 326 Fight Card

UFC 326 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us