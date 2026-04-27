UFC Fight Night 275 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 275 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 275 takes place this coming Saturday, May 2nd and you can see the full fight card below.

In the main event Jack Della Maddalena returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the welterweight title to face Carlos Prates, who is coming off back-to-back KO victories.

In the co-main event Beneil Dariush has suffered three losses via strikes in his last four fights as he now squares up to Quillan Salkilld, who has gone 4-0 in the UFC so far.

Tim Elliott has earned back-to-back victories via submission and now gets ready to fight Steve Erceg, who picked up a win last time out to end a three-fight losing slump.

Shamil Gaziev comes in off a 82 second KO victory to fight Brando Pericic, who has won his first two UFC fights by strikes in the 1st round.

Staying in the heavyweight division for the main card opener, Tai Tuivasa is in dire need of a win after six losses in a row when he goes up against late replacement Louie Sutherland, who has lost both of his fights in the Octagon in the opening round.

Main Card

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates
Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld
Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg
Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Peričić
Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland

Prelims

Cameron Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek
Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian
Jacob Malkoun vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales
Ben Johnston vs. Wesley Schultz
Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo
Dom Mar Fan vs. Kody Steele

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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