UFC Fight Night 275 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 275 takes place this coming Saturday, May 2nd and you can see the full fight card below.



In the main event Jack Della Maddalena returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the welterweight title to face Carlos Prates, who is coming off back-to-back KO victories.



In the co-main event Beneil Dariush has suffered three losses via strikes in his last four fights as he now squares up to Quillan Salkilld, who has gone 4-0 in the UFC so far.



Tim Elliott has earned back-to-back victories via submission and now gets ready to fight Steve Erceg, who picked up a win last time out to end a three-fight losing slump.



Shamil Gaziev comes in off a 82 second KO victory to fight Brando Pericic, who has won his first two UFC fights by strikes in the 1st round.



Staying in the heavyweight division for the main card opener, Tai Tuivasa is in dire need of a win after six losses in a row when he goes up against late replacement Louie Sutherland, who has lost both of his fights in the Octagon in the opening round.



Main Card



Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates

Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld

Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg

Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Peričić

Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland



Prelims



Cameron Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek

Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian

Jacob Malkoun vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales

Ben Johnston vs. Wesley Schultz

Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo

Dom Mar Fan vs. Kody Steele