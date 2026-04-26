UFC Fight Night 274 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight night 274 event the recipients of the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



‘Fight Of The Night’ honors on this occasion went to a main card scrap between Davey Grant and Adrian Luna Martinelli, which went the full three rounds.



Martinelli set out his stall to apply constant pressure in this fight, and never wavered from that, but 40-year-old Grant was up to the challenge and his frequent low kicks and boxing combinations got the better of the striking battle to win by unanimous decision.

One of two ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses went to Ryan Spann, who showed off his heavyweight power by KO’ing Marcus Buchecha with a left hook followed by a straight right in the 2nd round that slumped him sideways onto the canvas.

Also securing a $100,000 performance bonus was prelim fighter Jackson McVey, who was able to drop Sedriques Dumas mid-way through the opening round and then sink in a fight-ending d’arce choke.