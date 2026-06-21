Watch UFC Fight Night 279 post-fight interviews with the main card stars below.
Manel Kape
Navajo Stirling
Christian Rodriguez
Murtazali Magomedov
Vinicius Oliveira
Watch UFC Fight Night 279 post-fight interviews with the main card stars below.
Manel Kape
Navajo Stirling
Christian Rodriguez
Murtazali Magomedov
Vinicius Oliveira
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