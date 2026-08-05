Yair Rodriguez vs. Jean Silva Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event

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By Ross Cole

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jean Silva Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event

A featherweight clash between Yair Rodriguez and Jean Silva has been announced as the main event for Noche UFC 4 in Arizona on September 12th.

The 33-year-old Rodriguez won his only fight last year at UFC 314 in April, beating Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision.

Rodriguez also only fought once in 2024, losing out to Brian Ortega by an arm-triangle choke submission in the third round of their rematch.

Due to his inactivity, Rodriguez is actually currently unranked in the featherweight division heading into this fight, even though he actually held the interim title back in 2023 after beating Josh Emett via arm-triangle, before losing to Alexander Volkanovski by TKO in a title fight later that year.

Rodriguez will now be going up against the 29-year-old Silva, who has gone 6-1 during his UFC campaign so far.

Silva is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Allen back in January, but had suffered the only loss of his UFC run prior to that at Noche UFC 3 in September of last year when he was TKO’d for the first time in his career by Diego Lopes.

Rodriguez vs. Silva fronts a Noche UFC 4 card to celebrate Mexican Independence Day that will also feature Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso, Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes and Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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