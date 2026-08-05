Tai Tuivasa Welcomes Robelis Despaigne Back To Octagon At UFC 331

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Tai Tuivasa Welcomes Robelis Despaigne Back To Octagon At UFC 331

Tai Tuivasa will welcome back Robelis Despaigne to the Octagon when they clash at UFC 331 in Los Angeles on September 19th.

This will surely be the last-chance-saloon for the 33-year-old Tuivasa given that he’s now lost has last seven fights in a row after a unanimous decision defeat to Louie Sutherland back in May.

Earlier in the year Tuivasa had returned from an 18-month hiatus hoping to start a fresh chapter in his career, only to loss out to Tallison Teixeira on the scorecards.

Now Tuivasa will be going up against the 37-year-old Despaigne, who is best known for winning a gold medal in Taekwondo at the 2012 Olympics, before transitioning to MMA in 2022.

Despaigne’s early fights showed promise, with the hulking 6ft 7″ striker managing to finish multiple opponents in just a matter of seconds on the regional scene, leading to him being signed by the UFC in 2024.

And Despaigne lived up to his reputation in his UFC debut by TKO’ing Josh Parisian in just 16 seconds.

However, it soon became apparent that Despaigne’s weakness was his complete lack of a ground game, which led to both Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Austen Lane getting him down and handing him two unanimous decision losses.

That led to Despaigne’s release from the UFC, but he didn’t hang up his gloves, instead turning his attention to Karate Combat, where he’d go on to compiled a perfect 7-0 record over the past two years, including TKO’ing former UFC fighter Sam Alvey late last year.

Despaigne was then handed an opportunity to return to MMA via the MVP: Rousey vs. Carano show on Netflix back in May, where he was able to KO ex-UFC heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos in the 1st round, and so he’s now been given a second chance to impress in the UFC.

Tuivasa vs. Despaigne joins a UFC 331 card that will feature a flyweight title rematch between current champ Joshua Van and ex-kingpin Alexandre Pantoja, while Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan is also expected to feature on the main card.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Robert Whittaker Wants Magomed Ankalaev Fight; Not Interested In Paulo Costa Rematch

Robert Whittaker Wants Magomed Ankalaev Fight; Not Interested In Paulo Costa Rematch

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jean Silva Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jean Silva Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event

TKO Reveals UFC Lost $30 Million On White House Event

TKO Reveals UFC Lost $30 Million On White House Event

Joel Alvarez Steps In To Fight Chidi Njokuani On Short Notice At UFC 330

Joel Alvarez Steps In To Fight Chidi Njokuani On Short Notice At UFC 330

UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Found Dead After Heart Attack

UFC Fighter Allan Nascimento Found Dead After Heart Attack

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Rematch Targeted For UFC 331

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Rematch Targeted For UFC 331

UFC Fight Night 284 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 284 Fight Card

Dana White Dismisses MVP / PFL Merger

Dana White Dismisses MVP / PFL Merger

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us