TKO Reveals UFC Lost $30 Million On White House Event

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By Ross Cole

TKO Reveals UFC Lost $30 Million On White House Event

The UFC’s parent company TKO have revealed that they made a whopping $30 million loss on the UFC: White House event, aka UFC Freedom 250, back on June 14th.

“With regards to UFC Freedom 250, we incurred significantly higher than normal costs, which we partially offset with sold-out global partnerships inventory,” TKO’s CFO Andrew Schleimer told investors on a call.

“As a reminder, we did not sell tickets and therefore did not record any live events revenue. Given the event’s profile, which as anticipated, resulted in an approximate $30 million loss, our margins at UFC as well as on a consolidated basis were meaningfully impacted.”

While that’s a major loss, it’s worth noting that estimates had tallied the total cost for the event at $60 million, so despite not having ticket sales at pay-per-view, the show was still able to half their outlay based on the commercial partnerships related to the marquee event on the lawn of the White House.

Despite not making a profit on this particular event, TKO were able to post a 29% increase in revenue overall for the UFC in the second quarter of this year, up to $535.7 million compared to $419.8 million in Q2 of 2025.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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