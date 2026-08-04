TKO Reveals UFC Lost $30 Million On White House Event

The UFC’s parent company TKO have revealed that they made a whopping $30 million loss on the UFC: White House event, aka UFC Freedom 250, back on June 14th.



“With regards to UFC Freedom 250, we incurred significantly higher than normal costs, which we partially offset with sold-out global partnerships inventory,” TKO’s CFO Andrew Schleimer told investors on a call.



“As a reminder, we did not sell tickets and therefore did not record any live events revenue. Given the event’s profile, which as anticipated, resulted in an approximate $30 million loss, our margins at UFC as well as on a consolidated basis were meaningfully impacted.”

While that’s a major loss, it’s worth noting that estimates had tallied the total cost for the event at $60 million, so despite not having ticket sales at pay-per-view, the show was still able to half their outlay based on the commercial partnerships related to the marquee event on the lawn of the White House.

Despite not making a profit on this particular event, TKO were able to post a 29% increase in revenue overall for the UFC in the second quarter of this year, up to $535.7 million compared to $419.8 million in Q2 of 2025.



