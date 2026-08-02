UFC Fight Night 283 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 283 event in Serbia the evening’s $100,000 bonus awards were announced.



On a record-breaking night for 1st round finishes, four ‘Performance Of The Night’ bonuses were dished out, including for main event winner Uros Medic, who TKO’d Daniel Rodriguez in just 30 seconds after catching him with a left hook and then following up with punches and a knee to put him down.



Co-main event winner Navajo Stirling also took home a performance bonus after be earned the biggest win of his career against former 205lb champ Jan Blachowicz.

Mid-way through the round Stirling clocked Blachowicz with a right hand that sent him falling backwards across the Octagon and onto the mat, whereby Stirling quickly opened up a cut to the cheek with an elbow strike and then continued to land ground-and-pound to seal his TKO victory.



Gilbert Urbina was another fast-finisher on the night, taking advantage of Vlasto Cepo’s reckless aggression in the opening minute of the fight to land a well-timed counter that put him down, followed by a barrage of punches and elbows on the mat to deliver a TKO stoppage just 61 seconds into the bout.



And meanwhile, debuting fighter Nina Milosevic helped set the tone for the event early on in the fight card when she TKO’d Haily Cowan with a couple of hard punches to the body at 3.41mins of the opening round.