UFC Fight Night 283 Post-Fight Interviews

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 283 Post-Fight Interviews

Watch UFC Fight Night 283 post-fight interviews with the big winners on last night’s event from Serbia.

Uros Medic

Navajo Stirling

Aleksander Rakic

Robert Valentin

Gilbert Urbina

Noah Gugnon

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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Uroš Medić TKO’s Daniel Rodriguez In 30 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

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Navajo Stirling TKO’s Jan Blachowicz In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

Navajo Stirling TKO’s Jan Blachowicz In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

Aleksandar Rakić Beats Marcin Tybura By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 283

Aleksandar Rakić Beats Marcin Tybura By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 283

Robert Valentin Submits Duško Todorović In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

Robert Valentin Submits Duško Todorović In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

Gilbert Urbina TKO’s Vlasto Čepo In 61 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

Gilbert Urbina TKO’s Vlasto Čepo In 61 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

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MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

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