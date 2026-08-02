Watch UFC Fight Night 283 post-fight interviews with the big winners on last night’s event from Serbia.
Uros Medic
Navajo Stirling
Aleksander Rakic
Robert Valentin
Gilbert Urbina
Noah Gugnon
Watch UFC Fight Night 283 post-fight interviews with the big winners on last night’s event from Serbia.
Uros Medic
Navajo Stirling
Aleksander Rakic
Robert Valentin
Gilbert Urbina
Noah Gugnon
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