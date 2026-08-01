Navajo Stirling TKO’s Jan Blachowicz In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 283

Navajo Stirling picked up his biggest win to date tonight at UFC Fight Night 283 by TKO’ing former 205lb champ Jan Blachowicz mid-way through the 1st round.

Round One

Inside leg kick from Stirling straight away. He lands another couple. He tries for a head kick, but slips to the mat and Blachowicz tries to capitalize by getting on top. Stirling straight back up to his feet though and clinches up against the cage.



They break away. Stirling back to the inside leg kick. Now one to the outside of the calf.



Stirling ducks down for a body punch, but gets caught by a jab on the way and that stops him in his tracks for a moment.



Stirling seems ok, but does have a little blood coming from his nose. He’s still working the inside leg kick.



Suddenly a thunderous straight right from Stirling lands flush and sends Blachowicz reeling across the Octagon and down to the mat.



Stirling able to get on top and starts landing ground-and-pound. Good elbow seems to open up a big cut. Stirling rains down more blows and forces the ref to step in for a TKO victory at 2.56mins of the opening round.







