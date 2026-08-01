Gilbert Urbina TKO’s Vlasto Čepo In 61 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

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By Ross Cole

Gilbert Urbina TKO’s Vlasto Čepo In 61 Seconds At UFC Fight Night 283

Gilbert Urbina was able to punish Vlasto Cepo for his early aggression tonight at UFC Fight Night 283 by dropping him with a single punch and then quickly finishing him on the mat.

Round One

Cepo puts out a jab and a low kick in response from Urbina. Hard combination from Cepo puts Urbina on the defensive early.

Cepo fires off another volley of punches. Urbina tries to get in a body kick while still under fire.

Cepo bursts forward again with punches, but Urbina counters with a right hand that lands clean and drops his opponent!

Urbina gets on top and looks for the finish now with ground-and-pound. Cepo still dazed and can’t stop the onslaught of elbows coming his way now, so the ref steps in to hand Urbina the TKO victory just 61 seconds into the fight.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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