UFC Fight Night 283 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch the full UFC Fight Night 283 pre-fight press conference hosted by Dana White below ahead of tomorrow night’s event in Belgrade, Serbia.



Main talking point from the presser?



Dana White being asked the very reasonable question of what fight he’s looking forwards to the most.

His response?



“That is a sh*tty question, my friend,” White replied. “I just want a few holy sh*t moments, so hopefully we get a few of those.”



