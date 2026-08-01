Anthony Smith’s Wife Says She Only Called Police To Protect Him From Himself

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By Ross Cole

Anthony Smith’s Wife Says She Only Called Police To Protect Him From Himself

Anthony Smith’s wife Mikhala has issued a statement of support for her husband after he was arrested on three charges and later released on a $500,000 bond in relation to a serious domestic dispute earlier this week.

According to a police report the 38-year-old Smith had allegedly threatened to kill his wife and attempted to repeatedly hit her with a vehicle after an altercation at a bar, leading to him being charged with attempted first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment.

However, in her statement, Mikhala Smith insists that the retired UFC fighter wouldn’t hurt her and that she only called the police over fears that he might harm himself.

“There’s not a lot I can say right now,” Mikhala Smith wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with her husband and their four daughters. “I love Anthony with every ounce of my being. He is a good man, a great dad, and an incredible husband who loves us endlessly. Anyone that knows him can attest to that. They made a mental health struggle into something it wasn’t. I am safe and always was safe. He would never hurt me. Ever. I called for help to protect him from himself.”

Despite that, Smith is currently barred from contacting his wife due to his legal situation, and is scheduled to return to court for his next hearing later this month.

Meanwhile, Smith’s manager Brian Butler has also issued a statement on the matter.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Anthony Smith’s recent arrest,” Butler wrote. “At this time, it would be inappropriate to comment on the allegations or speculate regarding facts that have yet to be fully established.

“Like every individual, Anthony is entitled to the presumption of innocence and the due process protections afforded under our justice system. We respectfully ask that people avoid rushing to judgment based solely on initial reports, as they often do not reflect the complete facts or context.

“Our thoughts are with Anthony and his family as they navigate this difficult and deeply personal matter. We ask that their privacy be respected while the legal process runs its course.

“Out of respect for the ongoing proceedings, we will have no further comment at this time.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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