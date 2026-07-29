Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius Switched To UFC Fight Night 291 Co-Main Event

A women’s flyweight fight between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius has been switched from UFC 330 next month to serve as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 291 in Edmonton, Canada on October 17th.

The 27-year-old Blanchfield has compiled a sturdy 8-1 record in the UFC over the past six years and currently holds down the No.4 spot on the 125lb rankings.



Her only loss so far in the Octagon was to Manon Fiorot on the scorecards back in 2024, but she’s since rebounded with back-to-back victories over Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez last year.



Now she’ll be going up against the 37-year-old Jasudavicius, who has gone 9-3 in the Octagon since arriving in 2022.



Like her opponent, Jasudavicius’ only loss in recent years was to Manon Fiorot, who TKO’d her in the 1st round in October of last year.



However, sandwiched inbetween that were a quick submission victory against Jessica Andrade and a unanimous decision victory against Karine Silva, leaving her ranked No.7 in the division.



Blanchfield vs. Jasudavicius will serve as the lead-in to a welterweight fight between Joaquin Buckley and Mike Malott at UFC Fight Night 291, which currently doesn’t have any other fights attached to it.